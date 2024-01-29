Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal County Council begins review to include all schools on winter maintenance programme

Donegal County Council has begun a review of it’s winter maintenance programme to examine the implications of including routes to all schools on the list.

At November’s budget meeting, members agreed that schools should be prioritised after an earlier agreement to include an extra 125 kilometres onto the gritting routes.

Road Service Director, Bryan Cannon, told members a number of factors have to be carefully considered, and reports will be presented to members at a municipal district level.

The issue was raised by Cllr Jack Murray:

