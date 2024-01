1.3 million people will get a Double Lump Sum Welfare Payment this week.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphries says it’ll be issued to pensioners, carers, people with disabilities, low income families and single parents.

Its on top of a €12 a week increase in social welfare payments.

The sum will be paid on the same basis as the Christmas Bonus.

Around 51,200 people in Donegal will receive the payment.

