Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Gritters out in Donegal this evening


Donegal County Council have issued a gritting notice for all Donegal Winter Maintenance designated gritting routes.

Gritting will begin at 6PM this evening.

Drivers are urged to assume no road is ice free.

Donegal gritting route index is as follows:

01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
06: Inishowen West
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
BT: Buncrana Town
LT: Letterkenny Town

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2024-01-29 162041
News, Top Stories

Gritters out in Donegal this evening

29 January 2024
ice road
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal County Council begins review to include all schools on winter maintenance programme

29 January 2024
kitchen tap
News, Top Stories

Water outage notice for Raphoe

29 January 2024
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Drugs seized and arrest made in Co. Derry over weekend

29 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2024-01-29 162041
News, Top Stories

Gritters out in Donegal this evening

29 January 2024
ice road
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal County Council begins review to include all schools on winter maintenance programme

29 January 2024
kitchen tap
News, Top Stories

Water outage notice for Raphoe

29 January 2024
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Drugs seized and arrest made in Co. Derry over weekend

29 January 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

29 January 2024
Lifford Active Travel
News, Top Stories

DCC approves development projects in Buncrana, Lifford, Malin and Stranorlar

29 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube