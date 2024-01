There’s a major cost burden on families affected by the defective concrete block crisis, according to the Mica Action Group.

It isn’t surprised only 43 homeowners in Donegal impacted by defective blocks have been able to get full grants.

Figures obtained by Deputy Eoin O’Brion show thousands of homeowners have yet to apply to the enhanced defective concrete block grant scheme.

Mica Action Group Chair Lisa Hone says there’s too much bureaucracy in applying for it: