Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Parents urged to ensure children are vaccinated against measles

Parents are being warned about the devastating impact measles can have as vaccination rates here fall.

There’s been a 45-fold increase in measles infections across Europe between 2022 and last year.

However uptake rates for the MMR vaccine here have fallen since the covid pandemic.

It’s extremely infectious, with one infected person likely to spread the disease to at least 12 others if they’re unvaccinated.

The HSE’s National Immunisation Lead Dr Lucy Jessop says measles can lead to pneumonia, swelling of the brain and death:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ann coll
News, Top Stories

‘Positive line of enquiry’ being followed in investigation into West Donegal woman’s murder

29 January 2024
lambs
News, Top Stories

50 lambs stolen in Co Derry

29 January 2024
Crime Prevention Patrol
News, Top Stories

Crime prevention patrols carried out along Donegal border

29 January 2024
Rahan Rd
News, Audio, Top Stories

Another crash leads to further calls for safety measures on Rahan Road, Letterkenny

29 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

ann coll
News, Top Stories

‘Positive line of enquiry’ being followed in investigation into West Donegal woman’s murder

29 January 2024
lambs
News, Top Stories

50 lambs stolen in Co Derry

29 January 2024
Crime Prevention Patrol
News, Top Stories

Crime prevention patrols carried out along Donegal border

29 January 2024
Rahan Rd
News, Audio, Top Stories

Another crash leads to further calls for safety measures on Rahan Road, Letterkenny

29 January 2024
Measles
News, Audio, Top Stories

Parents urged to ensure children are vaccinated against measles

29 January 2024
money cash budget euro (2)
News, Top Stories

Double Lump Sum Welfare Payment to be paid this week

29 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube