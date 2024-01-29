Parents urged to ensure children are vaccinated against measles

Parents are being warned about the devastating impact measles can have as vaccination rates here fall.

There’s been a 45-fold increase in measles infections across Europe between 2022 and last year.

However uptake rates for the MMR vaccine here have fallen since the covid pandemic.

It’s extremely infectious, with one infected person likely to spread the disease to at least 12 others if they’re unvaccinated.

The HSE’s National Immunisation Lead Dr Lucy Jessop says measles can lead to pneumonia, swelling of the brain and death: