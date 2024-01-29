Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

After a look at what’s in the papers, we discuss safety concerns on an increasingly busy back road between Drumkeen and Letterkenny, there’s concerns over a scam exploiting the recently deceased and listener Tracey explains how she nearly became of a complex scam:

Pat McArt assesses if the DUP will end its opposition to the restoration of power sharing in NI, there’s news of a fundraiser to establish a defib at Ludden Beach in Buncrana and MEP Maria Walsh explains how new rules will give a clearer picture of the extent of human trafficking in Ireland:

We get advice for a listener who is struggling to get work due to a mental health illness, Brendan Devenney reflects on the weekend’s GAA action and a second caller gets advice on disturbed sleep: