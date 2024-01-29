Roma McLaughlin returns to Shelbourne

Roma McLaughlin has signed a deal to join Shelbourne ahead of the new Women’s Premier Division season.

The Donegal native who was most recently plying her trade in Denmark has 11 Ireland caps.

McLaughlin had a previous stint at Shels in 2017 and 2018.

Roma says “I’m very excited to be coming back to Shels. I’m familiar with a lot of the girls from my last time at Shelbourne and it’s a really great group of people. I think there’s real potential in this team and with the new coaching staff coming in. I’m grateful that I get to be a part of that and I’m looking forward to getting started.”