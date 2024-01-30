77 households in Donegal assisted by Threshold between October and December

Threshold assisted 108 adults and 72 children in Donegal preventing them from becoming homeless in the last quarter of 2023.

The housing charity says it responded to over 12,000 queries across the country for help between October and December.

The report also states that 909 households were prevented from entering homeless in that time, 77 of them in Donegal.

Ann Marie O’ Reilly, National Advocacy Manager with Threshold is urging homeowners to reach out to the support services before it’s too late: