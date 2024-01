Investigations are continuing after a child was hit by a car in Letterkenny yesterday evening.

The vehicle was travelling from the Polestar roundabout towards Ballyraine when it struck the 12 year old boy at around 6:55pm.

He was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment to his injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardai are appealing to road users with dash cam footage of the area at the time to contact them.