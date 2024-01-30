Derry Chamber of Commerce welcome Stormont breakthrough

The Chamber of Commerce in Derry says the DUP’s decision to accept the deal and return to power-sharing in Stormont is a relief.

Leaders of the North’s main political parties are meeting to discuss the restoration of an Executive.

The details of promised UK legislation to reduce the impact of post-Brexit trading arrangements will be published tomorrow.

CEO of the Derry Chamber of Commerce, Anna Doherty says it’s what businesses and the economy needs, and after almost two years without an Executive or Assembly, it’s time to get things moving again: