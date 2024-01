Employment has fallen marginally in Gaeltacht areas in Donegal despite a growth in the six other Gaeltacht counties.

That’s according to Údarás na Gaeltachta.

Donegal seen a decrease of 1% while Galway, Mayo, Kerry, Cork, Waterford and Meath recorded increases.

There was 3% more job roles within Údarás na Gaeltachta client companies in 2023 that the year previous.