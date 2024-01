The DUP has agreed a deal to restore power sharing in Northern Ireland after a two year impasse.

The party executive backed a deal overnight following an agreement with the UK government on post-Brexit trading.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald says they’ll now “engage with the parties and both governments to ensure” they “all press on without delay.”

Party Leader Jeffrey Donaldson says the arrangement should see the Assembly restored by the February 8th deadline: