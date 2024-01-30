Further traffic delays for Windy Hall road as works continue

Drivers are told to expect further delays on the Windy Hall Road today and tomorrow as it undergoes further emergency pot hole repairs.

Works are scheduled from 8am until 4:30pm both days.

It’s hoped that the road section between Long Lane and Kilmacrennan Road will be reopened by this afternoon.

While works on the second section, from An Lagan to Long Lane, will extend into tomorrow.

Traffic control may be in place along parts of the second section if traffic can pass safely.

Motorist are asked to avoid the area if at all possible.