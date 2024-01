Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a weekend assault in Letterkenny.

A man was attacked by another man in the Lower Main Street area on Sunday at 11:40pm.

The injured man was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for medical treatment.

The second man is believed to have left the scene with a number of others in a vehicle that had been parked at Lower Main Street.

Gardai are also appealing to motorists who may have dash cam footage to make it available to them.