Gardaí are appealing for information on any sightings of people in the vicinity of a fire at a vacant house in Ballybofey last night.

The blaze broke out at a former music school which has been laying vacant for a number of years at around 9:39pm.

A forensic and technical examination of the scene is being carried out today.

Garda Claire Rafferty says the fire service battled the blaze for a number of hours: