Gardai in Donegal warn public again to be on alert for fraudsters

Gardaí in Donegal are once again urging the public to be on alert for fraud attempts.

They say scammers may change their stories or methods but their goal is always the same – to access sensitive information and money.

People are advised to not provide personal/banking details, do not engage with unknown callers or return a call to a number you are not familiar with, do not click links contained in emails or text messages, do not send money, download APPs/ remote access software and do not withdraw money and lodge it into cryptocurrency ATMs.

Anyone who suspects they are being targeted by fraudsters is asked to screenshot any suspicious emails, text messages or other communication and contact their local Garda station.