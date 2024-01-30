Gardai in Letterkenny seek dashcam footage following theft from shop

Gardaí have repeated an appeal for information about a theft at Simpson’s Shop on Circular Road in Letterkenny last Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after 4 o’clock, two women entered the shop and proceeded to fill a trolley load of goods before leaving without paying for them in a

red Skoda jeep.

Any road users who were in the Glencar / Circular Road area of Letterkenny between 4pm and 4.30pm and have dashcam footage are asked to make

the footage available to Gardaí in Letterkenny, who can be contacted on 074-9167100.