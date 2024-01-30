Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardai investigate theft of construction steel from a yard in Stranorlar

Gardaí say they are investigating a recent report in relation to the theft of a large quantity of building material and construction steel from a yard at Meetinghouse Street, Stranorlar. It happened on Thursday January 11th between 11.30am and 12.40pm.

Among the items stolen was a 15 foot long grey galvanised steel roller door, a 36 foot long yellow gantry crane beam, and approximately 5 tonnes of steel, including 30 goot long H iron girders.

CCTV is being collected and examined from the area, and gardai are urging anyone in the area between 11am and 1pm on that date with information or dashcam footage to come forward. They are particularly interested in any sightings of a Mercedes rigid truck with a green cab and a HIAB crane attached.

Gardaí in Letterkenny may be contacted on 074-9167100 in relation to the incident.

The Garda Confidential line may also be used, it can be reached on 1800 666 111.

