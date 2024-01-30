Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Housing Minister’s comments on DCB scheme will surprise affected Donegal home owners – Deputy Doherty

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty echoed the sentiments of Sinn Fein Housing spokesperson Eoin O’Broin, saying he believes the Housing Minister’s optimism about the revised defective concrete block scheme is misplaced.

Deputy O’Brion said that comments made by Minister Dara O’Brien yesterday that the new scheme is working is not reflective of figures within the department of housing, with many people not even applying for the scheme because the gap between the cost of remediation and what’s on offer from government is too great.

The issue was raised again in the Dáil this afternoon by Deputy Pearse Doherty.

He says the ministers comments would have shocked many families in Donegal:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Seagate
News, Top Stories

Seagate workers vote in favour of union recognition

30 January 2024
Pearse Dail Housing
News, Audio, Top Stories

Housing Minister’s comments on DCB scheme will surprise affected Donegal home owners – Deputy Doherty

30 January 2024
derry chamber 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Derry Chamber of Commerce welcome Stormont breakthrough

30 January 2024
Arrest
News, Top Stories

37 in Derry and Strabane arrested in suspicion of intoxicated driving in December

30 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Seagate
News, Top Stories

Seagate workers vote in favour of union recognition

30 January 2024
Pearse Dail Housing
News, Audio, Top Stories

Housing Minister’s comments on DCB scheme will surprise affected Donegal home owners – Deputy Doherty

30 January 2024
derry chamber 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Derry Chamber of Commerce welcome Stormont breakthrough

30 January 2024
Arrest
News, Top Stories

37 in Derry and Strabane arrested in suspicion of intoxicated driving in December

30 January 2024
money cash budget euro ATM
News, Audio, Top Stories

Midland Northwest MEP calls for staff assurances amid BOI ATM announcement

30 January 2024
mcguinness1
News, Top Stories

Cllr Johnny McGuinness selected by FG to contest 2024 local elections

30 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube