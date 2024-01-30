Housing Minister’s comments on DCB scheme will surprise affected Donegal home owners – Deputy Doherty

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty echoed the sentiments of Sinn Fein Housing spokesperson Eoin O’Broin, saying he believes the Housing Minister’s optimism about the revised defective concrete block scheme is misplaced.

Deputy O’Brion said that comments made by Minister Dara O’Brien yesterday that the new scheme is working is not reflective of figures within the department of housing, with many people not even applying for the scheme because the gap between the cost of remediation and what’s on offer from government is too great.

The issue was raised again in the Dáil this afternoon by Deputy Pearse Doherty.

He says the ministers comments would have shocked many families in Donegal: