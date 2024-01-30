HSE and Tusla meet to discuss support for Raphoe counselling service

It’s emerged the HSE and Tusla are meeting to discuss the child and adolescent counselling service operated through the Raphoe Diocesan Centre.

Earlier this month, it emerged the service is facing closure in March if funding is not secured to allow for the employment of a full time director.

Yesterday, Donegal County Council voted unanimously to write to Junior Health Minister Mary Butler and the HSE, urging them to provide the funding necessary to maintain the service.

Today, outgoing director Liam Cannon confirmed there is finally movement……….