Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for information in relation to a criminal damage incident that happened in the area of Mc Mahon Villas last night.

At approximately 11pm, a glass panel on a front door of a property was smashed.

Gardai are appealing to anybody who was in that area and who may have observed the incident to come forward.

They’re also anxious to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage.

Letterkenny Gardaí may be contacted on 074-9167100.