A Midland Northwest MEP wants assurances that a roll out of ATMs within Bank of Ireland won’t replace staff members.

Improvement works will be carried out at branches across the country, including in Falcarragh, along with the Bank’s largest single investment in ATMs in the last decade.

It comes as the government prepares to update its Access to Cash law.

MEP Chris McManus says the human interaction element in important, especially for older members of the community: