Oireachtas Housing Committee to discuss defective blocks scheme

The Dail’s Housing Committee is to hold a hearing next month on the Defective Blocks crisis, with Sinn Fein’s Housing Spokesperson saying he believes the Housing Minister’s optimism about the revised scheme is misplaced.

Eoin O’Broin says Minister Dara O’Brien said yesterday that the new scheme is working and taking hold, but the minister’s own department’s figures suggest that’s not the case, with many people not even applying for the scheme because the gap between the cost of remediation and what’s on offer from government is too great.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, he said these issues will be discussed at the housing committee in four weeks time……….

