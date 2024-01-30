Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below.

We hear from Vet, Dr Gerard Roarty who questions the government’s policy on the management of our up-lands. Later Sinn Fein Housing Spokesperson Deputy Eoin O’Broin discusses the defective concrete redress scheme:

In this hour we have Community Garda Information and later discuss last night’s fire at a former music school on the Trusk Road in Ballybofey.

There’s a positive update on the future of child and adolescence counselling services in Donegal, Terry Doherty responds to the defacing of memorial plaque for his brother John Doherty, a murdered RUC officer. Later we discuss the delays in getting a driving test: