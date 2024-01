The remnants of Amelia Earhart’s plane may have finally been discovered.

A crew searching for the long-lost wreckage believe they’ve found it at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean – 100 miles from Howland Island, which sits halfway between Australia and Hawaii.

Earhart was expected to land there in 1937 in her attempt to be the first female pilot to circumnavigate the globe.

She became the first woman to fly alone across the Atlantic in 1932, landing in Derry.