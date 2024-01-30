Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
RZLT draft map to be published this week

Donegal County Council will this week publish the draft map for the Residential Zoned Land Tax, with members again expressing serious concern about the measure.

The tax was to have been imposed from Thursday of this week, but it has been deferred until February 1st next year.

Officials stressed that lands zoned as ‘Strategic Residential Reserve’ will not be liable for the tax, and will not be included in the final map to be published later this year.

Anyone whose lands are deemed to be liable in the draft map can appeal it by April 1st, and anyone seeking to have their lands rezoned must apply to the council by May 31st.

Members expressed particular concern about agricultural lands being taxed in cases where the farmer has no intention of selling it.

Cllr Rena Donaghy says there is still work to be done:

Top Stories

wind turbines windmill
News, Audio, Top Stories

Offshore wind energy could be worth €38bn to Irish economy

30 January 2024
homeless abuse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Threshold responds to over 12,000 queries for help in Q4 of 2023

30 January 2024
amelia earhart
News, Top Stories

Remnants of Amelia Earhart’s plane believed to have been found

30 January 2024
udaras na gaelige
News, Top Stories

Donegal records decrease in Údarás na Gaeltachta employment

30 January 2024
