Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Seagate workers vote in favour of union recognition

Workers at Seagate in Derry have voted for trade union recognition.

The vote was taken among the 540 manufacturing specialists at the Springtown-based manufacturer of external hard drives.

Unite the Union says the ballot followed a protracted battle with the statutory process taking over a year.

The union says following the result, the employer has 30 days to negotiate a voluntary collective bargaining agreement with the union, or else have a statutory one imposed by the industrial court.

*******************************

Union statement in full –

 

Unite News
30 Jan 2024

Historic vote by Seagate workers secures collective bargaining rights for Unite the union
Historic vote by Seagate workers secures collective bargaining rights for Unite the union

Seagate management must now engage with union reps and negotiate voluntary recognition deal
In an historic ballot at Seagate, the Springtown-based manufacturer of external hard drives, workers have voted overwhelmingly for trade union recognition with Unite the union.

The vote was taken among the 540 manufacturing specialists at the company and is the result of a multi-year campaign by union activists at the company and Unite’s organising department.

The ballot followed a protracted battle with the statutory process taking over a year. In the run up to the ballot, the employer brought in union busters one of whom had previously been engaged by Amazon in union-busting drives in the USA.

Despite these frustrations and facing a well-financed anti-union campaign, the workers remained determined and focused on their right to collective bargaining. Following the result, the employer has 30 days to negotiate a voluntary collective bargaining agreement with the union or else have a statutory one imposed by the industrial court.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is a tremendous victory for the workforce at Seagate. It has taken years of effort by union activists, the organising team and our senior officials.

“They took everything that was thrown at them by a management which was determined to prevent a union from being recognised. Workers have voted for hope and a union and rejected the divisive fear narrative that has been peddled by the union busters.

“Now we have won recognition rights, Unite will redouble its efforts to deliver for the jobs, pay and conditions of the workers at Seagate.”

As part of the pre-ballot union-drive, Unite regional secretary for Ireland Susan Fitzgerald addressed the workforce in a series of mass meetings at the factory. She said: “This is a huge win. Seagate is one of Northern Ireland’s leading manufacturers and if a union can be built there – in the face of such a professional and well-financed anti-union campaign, then it can be built anywhere.

“This result will be noticed by workers right across the economy, most especially in the northwest. Now is the time for workers to join a union and secure a collective voice.

“Seagate bosses tried to put every obstacle they could to prevent their workers securing union recognition but our members had the determination needed to carry their campaign to victory.

“Management must now ditch their anti-union tactics and instead sit down with the union reps to negotiate a voluntary collective bargaining deal, or else face the imposition of a statutory agreement.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Seagate
News, Top Stories

Seagate workers vote in favour of union recognition

30 January 2024
Pearse Dail Housing
News, Audio, Top Stories

Housing Minister’s comments on DCB scheme will surprise affected Donegal home owners – Deputy Doherty

30 January 2024
derry chamber 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Derry Chamber of Commerce welcome Stormont breakthrough

30 January 2024
Arrest
News, Top Stories

37 in Derry and Strabane arrested in suspicion of intoxicated driving in December

30 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Seagate
News, Top Stories

Seagate workers vote in favour of union recognition

30 January 2024
Pearse Dail Housing
News, Audio, Top Stories

Housing Minister’s comments on DCB scheme will surprise affected Donegal home owners – Deputy Doherty

30 January 2024
derry chamber 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Derry Chamber of Commerce welcome Stormont breakthrough

30 January 2024
Arrest
News, Top Stories

37 in Derry and Strabane arrested in suspicion of intoxicated driving in December

30 January 2024
money cash budget euro ATM
News, Audio, Top Stories

Midland Northwest MEP calls for staff assurances amid BOI ATM announcement

30 January 2024
mcguinness1
News, Top Stories

Cllr Johnny McGuinness selected by FG to contest 2024 local elections

30 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube