St. Patrick’s Day ministerial visits announced

Government has announced it’s list of ministerial visits to take place on St. Patrick’s Day.
Cabinet and junior ministers will visit 48 countries in March as part of the annual festivities.
Despite pressures for Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to boycott his visit to the White house in a bid to call for a ceasefire in Israel, it has been confirmed he will go to Washington and Boston.
Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue will travel to Kenya, Ethiopia and South Sudan.
Meanwhile, Environment Minister Eamon Ryan is going to Brazil, Education Ministers Norma Foley and Simon Harris will visit the UK, while the Tánaiste goes to Canada.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says Ireland needs a voice at the international table:
St Patrick’s Day 2024 Ministerial Plans
|Taoiseach
|Leo Varadkar
|United States – Washington & Boston
|Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs; Minister for Defence
|Micheál Martin
|Canada – Vancouver, Ottawa, Toronto
|Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications; Minister for Transport
|Eamon Ryan
|Brazil
|Minister for Finance
|Michael McGrath
|China
|Minister for Public Expenditure and National Development Plan Delivery and Reform
|Paschal Donohoe
|France, Bulgaria
|Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment
|Simon Coveney
|India, Bangladesh
|Minister for Education
|Norma Foley
|UK – Edinburgh, Cardiff, Manchester, London
|Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media
|Catherine Martin
|United States – Nashville, Austin
|Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage
|Darragh O’Brien
|South Africa, Zambia
|Minister for Social Protection; Minister for Rural and Community Development
|Heather Humphreys
|United States – Springfield, Chicago & Madison
|Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine
|Charlie McConalogue
|Kenya, Ethiopia, South Sudan
|Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration & Youth
|Roderic O’Gorman
|Japan – Tokyo, Osaka
|Minister for Health
|Stephen Donnelly
|Australia – Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney
|Minister for Further & Higher Education, Research, Innovation & Science
|Simon Harris
|UK – London
|Minister for Justice
|Helen McEntee
|United States – New York
|Chief Whip & MOS D/Taoiseach, D/Health – Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy
|Hildegarde Naughton
|Singapore
|MOS D/Taoiseach & Foreign Affairs – EU Affairs and the Department of Defence
|Peter Burke
|United States – Atlanta & Savannah
|MOS Foreign Affairs – International Development & Diaspora
|Seán Fleming
|Nigeria, Ghana
|MOS DPENDR and TCAGSM – OPW and the Gaeltacht
|Patrick O’Donovan
|United States – St Louis & Kansas City
|MOS DPENDR & DECC – Public Procurement and eGovernment; Communications and Circular Economy
|Ossian Smyth
|Korea
|MOS D/Education – Special Education & Inclusion
|Josepha Madigan
|Switzerland
|MOS DFHERIS – Skills and Further Education
|Niall Collins
|United States – Cleveland, Pittsburgh
|MOS D/Transport & D/Environment, Climate and Communications – International and Road Transport and Logistics; Postal Policy
|Jack Chambers
|New Zealand – Christchurch, Wellington, Auckland
|MOS D/Agriculture, Food and the Marine – Land Use and Biodiversity
|Senator Pippa Hackett
|Finland, Estonia and Latvia
|MOS D/ Agriculture, Food and the Marine – R&D, Farm Safety and New Market Development
|Martin Heydon
|Germany
|MOS D/Health & D/ Children, Equality, Disability, Integration & Youth – Disability
|Anne Rabbitte
|Sweden, Denmark
|MOS D/Enterprise, Trade and Employment & D/SP – Business, Employment and Retail
|Neale Richmond
|Croatia, Slovenia
|MOS D/Rural and Community Development, D/SP, D/Children, Equality, Disability, Integration & Youth – Community Development and Charities; Integration
|Joe O’Brien
|The Netherlands, Belgium
|MOS D/Housing, Local Government and Heritage – Local Government and Planning
|Kieran O’Donnell
|Slovakia, Austria, Czechia
|MOS D/ Housing, Local Government and Heritage – Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform
|Malcolm Noonan
|Poland, Romania
|MOS D/Enterprise, Trade & Employment – Trade Promotion & Digital Transformation
|Dara Calleary
|Peru, Chile and Argentina
|MOS D/TCAGSM, D/Education – Sport and Physical Education
|Thomas Byrne
|United States – Phoenix, Los Angeles
|MOS D/Finance – Financial Services, Credit Unions and Insurance
|Jennifer Carroll-MacNeill
|United States – Miami; Costa Rica and Mexico
|MOS D/Justice – International Law, Law Reform & Youth Justice
|James Browne
|Vietnam
|MOS D/Health – Mental Health and Older People
|Mary Butler
|Cyprus, Italy, Holy See
|Ceann Comhairle
|Seán Ó Fearghaíl
|Spain, Portugal
|Cathaoirleach
|Jerry Buttimer
|United States – San Francisco & Seattle
|Attorney General
|Rossa Fanning
|United States – Washington and Boston