St. Patrick’s Day ministerial visits announced

Government has announced it’s list of ministerial visits to take place on St. Patrick’s Day.

Cabinet and junior ministers will visit 48 countries in March as part of the annual festivities.

Despite pressures for Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to boycott his visit to the White house in a bid to call for a ceasefire in Israel, it has been confirmed he will go to Washington and Boston.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue will travel to Kenya, Ethiopia and South Sudan.

Meanwhile, Environment Minister Eamon Ryan is going to Brazil, Education Ministers Norma Foley and Simon Harris will visit the UK, while the Tánaiste goes to Canada.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says Ireland needs a voice at the international table:

St Patrick’s Day 2024 Ministerial Plans