Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Threshold responds to over 12,000 queries for help in Q4 of 2023

A housing charity says more and more people are coming to them looking for help to avoid being evicted.

Threshold’s released its Impact Report for Q4 of last year and say it responded to over 12 thousand queries for help between October and December.

The report also states that 909 households were prevented from entering homeless in that time, with Threshold helping them stay in their current homes or sourcing alternative accommodation.

Ann Marie Reilly is National Advocacy Manager with the charity and she’s urging homeowners to reach out to the support services before it’s too late:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

IMG_20240129_221032
News, Top Stories

Forensic examination of scene of house fire in Ballybofey to be carried out

30 January 2024
wind turbines windmill
News, Audio, Top Stories

Offshore wind energy could be worth €38bn to Irish economy

30 January 2024
homeless abuse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Threshold responds to over 12,000 queries for help in Q4 of 2023

30 January 2024
amelia earhart
News, Top Stories

Remnants of Amelia Earhart’s plane believed to have been found

30 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

IMG_20240129_221032
News, Top Stories

Forensic examination of scene of house fire in Ballybofey to be carried out

30 January 2024
wind turbines windmill
News, Audio, Top Stories

Offshore wind energy could be worth €38bn to Irish economy

30 January 2024
homeless abuse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Threshold responds to over 12,000 queries for help in Q4 of 2023

30 January 2024
amelia earhart
News, Top Stories

Remnants of Amelia Earhart’s plane believed to have been found

30 January 2024
udaras na gaelige
News, Top Stories

Donegal records decrease in Údarás na Gaeltachta employment

30 January 2024
Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Memo due before Cabinet today on adding countries to Ireland’s ‘safe list’

30 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube