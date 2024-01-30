Threshold responds to over 12,000 queries for help in Q4 of 2023

A housing charity says more and more people are coming to them looking for help to avoid being evicted.

Threshold’s released its Impact Report for Q4 of last year and say it responded to over 12 thousand queries for help between October and December.

The report also states that 909 households were prevented from entering homeless in that time, with Threshold helping them stay in their current homes or sourcing alternative accommodation.

Ann Marie Reilly is National Advocacy Manager with the charity and she’s urging homeowners to reach out to the support services before it’s too late: