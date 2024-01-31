Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Attacker Mark Mbuli joins Finn Harps

Finn Harps have signed Mark Mbuli ahead of the start of the season which gets underway in over two weeks time.

The Ballybofey native began his career in the Finn Harps Academy, representing the club at both U15 and U17 level. He then made the switch to neighbours Derry City before signing for Institute in August 2023.

Harps Manager Darren Murphy told finnharps.ie: “Mark is a player whose availability came to my attention in recent days. He knows the club well having played with the academy and particularly under Kevin McHugh at Under 15 level. Since then, he’s spent some time in the Derry underage setup before joining Institute this season and has twenty odd games under his belt already in his first season in senior football, with a few goals added in for good measure.

We’re delighted to have Mark in the squad now as we get closer to the season start, he’s a local lad and is eager to compete for his place in the team. It’s great for the fans to have another one of their own to get behind and Mark knows what the club means to the people of Ballybofey and Donegal.

I’d also like to thank our 500 Club members, their support goes a long way towards helping us attract bright young players like Mark and giving our local talent a platform to prove themselves at the highest level”.

Harps start their League of Ireland First Division campaign away to Longford on Saturday 17th February.

