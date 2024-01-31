Big benefits to living in small towns – Noel Cunningham



Towns in Mayo, Wexford, Longford and Wicklow have been named among the best places to live in Ireland.

Castlebar topped the list of 50 towns, which were analysed in terms of work-life balance.

The Mayo town scored high on the number of primary schools, GP surgeries, and cafés per 1-thousand residents.

The research by switcher.ie found Longford town had the cheapest house prices, while Wicklow town had the highest proportion of people who work from home at least one day per week.

Former hotelier and Donegal man Noel Cunningham says there are huge benefits to living in small towns: