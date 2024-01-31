Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Big benefits to living in small towns – Noel Cunningham


Towns in Mayo, Wexford, Longford and Wicklow have been named among the best places to live in Ireland.

Castlebar topped the list of 50 towns, which were analysed in terms of work-life balance.

The Mayo town scored high on the number of primary schools, GP surgeries, and cafés per 1-thousand residents.

The research by switcher.ie found Longford town had the cheapest house prices, while Wicklow town had the highest proportion of people who work from home at least one day per week.

Former hotelier and Donegal man Noel Cunningham says there are huge benefits to living in small towns:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

neighbour
News, Audio, Top Stories

Big benefits to living in small towns – Noel Cunningham

31 January 2024
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mortgage Interest Tax Relief scheme should be expanded – Deputy Doherty

31 January 2024
NI northern ireland
News, Top Stories

Details released on end of checks on goods between NI and Britain

31 January 2024
MichelleONeill 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Michelle O’Neil ready to take on First Minister role

31 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

neighbour
News, Audio, Top Stories

Big benefits to living in small towns – Noel Cunningham

31 January 2024
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mortgage Interest Tax Relief scheme should be expanded – Deputy Doherty

31 January 2024
NI northern ireland
News, Top Stories

Details released on end of checks on goods between NI and Britain

31 January 2024
MichelleONeill 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Michelle O’Neil ready to take on First Minister role

31 January 2024
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

LUH was Ireland’s fourth most overcrowded hospital in January

31 January 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

31 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube