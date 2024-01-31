Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Bringing builders to Donegal must be a priority – Minister McConalogue

A Donegal based Minister says ensuring there are enough builders to see the remediation of homes under the Defective Concrete Block Scheme must be a priority.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says there must be encouragement to bring construction workers to Donegal from other counties and abroad, as there will be a large demand when homes

It’s believed many have not applied for the revised scheme because of the gap in rising construction costs what the government has on offer.

The Agriculture Minister says the nature of phased payments in the new scheme should help with this issue:

Top Stories

Gritter
News, Top Stories

Early start for gritters in Donegal tomorrow morning

31 January 2024
RTE
News, Top Stories

RTÉ Trade Union Group exhausted by relentless revelations about senior management

31 January 2024
Screenshot 2024-01-31 175558
News, Audio, Top Stories

People don’t realise the realities faced by fishermen at sea – Cllr. Niamh Kennedy

31 January 2024
Building Works
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bringing builders to Donegal must be a priority – Minister McConalogue

31 January 2024
