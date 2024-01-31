Bringing builders to Donegal must be a priority – Minister McConalogue

A Donegal based Minister says ensuring there are enough builders to see the remediation of homes under the Defective Concrete Block Scheme must be a priority.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says there must be encouragement to bring construction workers to Donegal from other counties and abroad, as there will be a large demand when homes

It’s believed many have not applied for the revised scheme because of the gap in rising construction costs what the government has on offer.

The Agriculture Minister says the nature of phased payments in the new scheme should help with this issue: