Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Business Matters, Ep 180: Adam Graham – Recharge Recovery Room

In this edition of Business Matters, Chris Ashmore speaks with Adam Graham of the Recharge Recovery Room which is based in the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny.

Adam, who has an extensive background in the fitness sector, set up the business last April and it is going from strength to strength.

It specialises in ice-baths and compression boots, and there is also a nice hot-tub to relax in after the ice-bath.

Adam has had a very positive feedback since opening and spoke with Chris about various aspects of the business.

Adam Graham with the new ice-bath behind him
Adam Graham shows how the compression boots work
Chris Ashmore tries out the ice-bath
All in a day’s work. Chris Ashmore enjoys the warm hot-tub after his stint in the ice-bath

For the full interview listen here:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

