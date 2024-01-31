DCC seeking proposals for new turnkey developments

Donegal County Council is seeking proposals from Developers to deliver turnkey units to help meet the Council’s social housing need.

The council is inviting interested parties, including landowners and developers and others to a series of upcoming information clinics.

Individual meetings can also be facilitated by e-mailing housingcapital@donegalcoco.ie

Drop-in Clinics for interested parties of the turnkey acquisition process

Donegal County Council has launched a new turnkey acquisition process (eTenders reference RFT 2461070) seeking proposals from Developers to deliver turnkey social housing units to help meet the Council’s social housing need.

Donegal County Council invites interested parties to upcoming information clinics. These are drop-in clinics which will inform interested parties including landowners, developers and designers of the requirements of the turnkey acquisition process. Donegal County Council staff will be in attendance to provide advice and guidance on all aspects of the process.

As part of these clinics, individual meetings are also being facilitated. These must be arranged in advance by contacting housingcapital@donegalcoco.ie

Schedule of Information/Drop In Events: