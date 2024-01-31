Donegal GAA confirm process in distribution of McManus donation

Donegal GAA have confirmed how they distributed the €1 million euro donation from JP McManus.

The county opted to divide the money evenly among the 41 clubs but this was met with dissatisfaction by Donegal LGFA at a recent monthly meeting.

Other counties opted to split the money into codes with some clubs receiving bigger donations than others.

Donegal LGFA Chairperson Joanne McKinney recently told the Irish Examiner: “The main issue is we didn’t have any consultation with or direction from Croke Park or the GAA board. I suppose you could say the decision was made without any input from us, which is a little disappointing because when you read the letter sent by JP McManus it was to be equal on all fronts.”

In a statement released this afternoon, Donegal GAA thanked the McManus Family for their donation while also confirming they sought clarity from the ladies and camogie boards on stand alone clubs in the county.

Full statement below:

“On December 13th, Donegal GAA received a letter from Mr JP McManus with a donation of €1million.

Donegal GAA wish to re-iterate our huge thanks to JP & Noreen Mc Manus, their family and their foundation for their incredible generosity.

Clarity was sought from the LGFA and the Camogie Board as to whether there were any stand-alone LGFA or Camogie clubs in Donegal.

Donegal has 41 clubs, one stand-alone Hurling club and one stand-alone Camogie club. All other clubs are either GAA Clubs or Clubs based on the ‘One Club’ model.

At the County Committee meeting on January 10th, two proposals were put to delegates: to divide the money evenly amongst the 41 clubs or to divide the money according to the activities of each club (dividing the money by 81).

County committee made a democratic decision to divide the money equally between the 41 clubs in the county. The money has now been distributed.