Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Donegal GAA confirm process in distribution of McManus donation

Donegal GAA have confirmed how they distributed the €1 million euro donation from JP McManus.

The county opted to divide the money evenly among the 41 clubs but this was met with dissatisfaction by Donegal LGFA at a recent monthly meeting.

Other counties opted to split the money into codes with some clubs receiving bigger donations than others.

Donegal LGFA Chairperson Joanne McKinney recently told the Irish Examiner: “The main issue is we didn’t have any consultation with or direction from Croke Park or the GAA board. I suppose you could say the decision was made without any input from us, which is a little disappointing because when you read the letter sent by JP McManus it was to be equal on all fronts.”

In a statement released this afternoon, Donegal GAA thanked the McManus Family for their donation while also confirming they sought clarity from the ladies and camogie boards on stand alone clubs in the county.

Full statement below:

“On December 13th, Donegal GAA received a letter from Mr JP McManus with a donation of €1million.

Donegal GAA wish to re-iterate our huge thanks to JP & Noreen Mc Manus, their family and their foundation for their incredible generosity.

Clarity was sought from the LGFA and the Camogie Board as to whether there were any stand-alone LGFA or Camogie clubs in Donegal.

Donegal has 41 clubs, one stand-alone Hurling club and one stand-alone Camogie club. All other clubs are either GAA Clubs or Clubs based on the ‘One Club’ model.

At the County Committee meeting on January 10th, two proposals were put to delegates: to divide the money evenly amongst the 41 clubs or to divide the money according to the activities of each club (dividing the money by 81).

County committee made a democratic decision to divide the money equally between the 41 clubs in the county. The money has now been distributed.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Gritter
News, Top Stories

Early start for gritters in Donegal tomorrow morning

31 January 2024
RTE
News, Top Stories

RTÉ Trade Union Group exhausted by relentless revelations about senior management

31 January 2024
Screenshot 2024-01-31 175558
News, Audio, Top Stories

People don’t realise the realities faced by fishermen at sea – Cllr. Niamh Kennedy

31 January 2024
Building Works
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bringing builders to Donegal must be a priority – Minister McConalogue

31 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Gritter
News, Top Stories

Early start for gritters in Donegal tomorrow morning

31 January 2024
RTE
News, Top Stories

RTÉ Trade Union Group exhausted by relentless revelations about senior management

31 January 2024
Screenshot 2024-01-31 175558
News, Audio, Top Stories

People don’t realise the realities faced by fishermen at sea – Cllr. Niamh Kennedy

31 January 2024
Building Works
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bringing builders to Donegal must be a priority – Minister McConalogue

31 January 2024
News Logo Posts
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday January 31st

31 January 2024
cannabis weed joint marajuana
News, Audio, Top Stories

Personal use drug offences waste garda resources – Deputy Pringle

31 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube