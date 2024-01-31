Donegal household waste collectors to take part in National Food Waste Recycling Project

Donegal household waste collectors are to take part in the National Food Waste Recycling Project.

It’s in a bid to help households separate waste and reduce contamination in the food waste stream.

Through the project Donegal collectors will be provided with thousands of kitchen caddy packs to distribute to their customers.

Each pack consists of a 7 litre kitchen caddy, a starter pack of compostable liners and an information leaflet.

Householders can use the caddy and liners to separate their food waste in the kitchen and when the liner is full, place it in their kerbside food waste bin.

A toolkit of supports for collectors is also available on mywaste.ie.