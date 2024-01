There has been a 10% decrease in burglaries in the Donegal Garda division over the past 12 months.

That’s according to CSO data collated by PhoneWatch.

Over 9,100 incidents were recorded across Ireland in the same time period.

The security company says 26% of burglars enter homes through the back door, 24% via back windows and 8% through front windows.

Meanwhile, 1 in 5 cases had involved a burglar gaining access through a door or window that was left unsecure.