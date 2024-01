A number of routes are to be gritted tomorrow morning on the Donegal Winter Maintenance Programme.

Treatment will commence at 6am tomorrow morning.

Donegal County Council urge drivers to assume no road is ice free.

The following routes will be gritted:

01: National Primary North

02: National Primary Central

04: Inishowen South

05: Inishowen East

09: Cill Ulta East

12: Binswilly

13: Stranorlar North

14: Stranorlar East

15: Stranorlar West

18: Donegal South