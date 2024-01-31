Fisheries committee told loss of fishing vessel will have dire economic consequences

Donegal County Council’s Fisheries Committee was told this morning that the loss of a fishing vessel off the Donegal coast will have devastating economic consequences.

Four people have been were on board the 12 metre boat at the time when it ran that ran aground off the Donegal coast in the early hours of this morning after it got into difficulty off Inis Meáin island.

The Rescue Coordination Centre at Malin Head received a distress call at about 6am, and all four people onboard were brought to safety by the Sligo-based R118 rescue helicopter, with the help of the Aranmore all-weather lifeboat and Bunbeg Coast Guard Unit.