Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Fisheries committee told loss of fishing vessel will have dire economic consequences

Donegal County Council’s Fisheries Committee was told this morning that the loss of a fishing vessel off the Donegal coast will have devastating economic consequences.

Four people have been were on board the 12 metre boat at the time when it ran that ran aground off the Donegal coast in the early hours of this morning after it got into difficulty off Inis Meáin island.

The Rescue Coordination Centre at Malin Head received a distress call at about 6am, and all four people onboard were brought to safety by the Sligo-based R118 rescue helicopter, with the help of the Aranmore all-weather lifeboat and Bunbeg Coast Guard Unit.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

NI northern ireland
News, Top Stories

Details released on end of checks on goods between NI and Britain

31 January 2024
MichelleONeill 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Michelle O’Neil ready to take on First Minister role

31 January 2024
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

LUH was Ireland’s fourth most overcrowded hospital in January

31 January 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

31 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

NI northern ireland
News, Top Stories

Details released on end of checks on goods between NI and Britain

31 January 2024
MichelleONeill 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Michelle O’Neil ready to take on First Minister role

31 January 2024
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

LUH was Ireland’s fourth most overcrowded hospital in January

31 January 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

31 January 2024
coastguard rnli
News, Top Stories

Fisheries committee told loss of fishing vessel will have dire economic consequences

31 January 2024
Turnkey Acquisitions
News, Top Stories

DCC seeking proposals for new turnkey developments

31 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube