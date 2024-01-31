Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Government coordination of services for those seeking protection in Ireland “Shambolic” – Deputy MacLochlainn

A Donegal Deputy has described the co-ordination of services for those seeking protection in Ireland as shambolic.

In the Dáil last evening, Deputy Padraig McLaughlin recalled the tribulations of Sessiaghoneill National School, which was denied €30,000 in capitation after taking on a significant number of children from refugee families because the deadline had expired.

Deputy MacLochlainn also discussed the ongoing pressures being experienced by those in the tourism industry with the shortage of hotel accommodation.

He told the Dail Irish people aren’t racist, but have had their good will thrown back at them, and are now asking legitimate questions.

Deputy McLochlainn added that he believes the Minister of Integration, Roderic O’Gorman was let down and abandoned by his government colleagues………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann dealing with water outage in South Inishowen

31 January 2024
brexit
News, Playback, Top Stories

New post-Brexit controls coming into effect in Britain

31 January 2024
mary lou
News, Top Stories

Partition’s days are numbered – McDonald

31 January 2024
Stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste at Stormont as Finance Minister looks forward to more cooperation on cross border economic issues

31 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann dealing with water outage in South Inishowen

31 January 2024
brexit
News, Playback, Top Stories

New post-Brexit controls coming into effect in Britain

31 January 2024
mary lou
News, Top Stories

Partition’s days are numbered – McDonald

31 January 2024
Stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste at Stormont as Finance Minister looks forward to more cooperation on cross border economic issues

31 January 2024
Weather 21124 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Strong winds on the way as yellow warning comes into effect

31 January 2024
Screenshot 2024-01-30 192424
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government coordination of services for those seeking protection in Ireland “Shambolic” – Deputy MacLochlainn

31 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube