Government coordination of services for those seeking protection in Ireland “Shambolic” – Deputy MacLochlainn

A Donegal Deputy has described the co-ordination of services for those seeking protection in Ireland as shambolic.

In the Dáil last evening, Deputy Padraig McLaughlin recalled the tribulations of Sessiaghoneill National School, which was denied €30,000 in capitation after taking on a significant number of children from refugee families because the deadline had expired.

Deputy MacLochlainn also discussed the ongoing pressures being experienced by those in the tourism industry with the shortage of hotel accommodation.

He told the Dail Irish people aren’t racist, but have had their good will thrown back at them, and are now asking legitimate questions.

Deputy McLochlainn added that he believes the Minister of Integration, Roderic O’Gorman was let down and abandoned by his government colleagues………..