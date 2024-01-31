Michelle O’Neil ready to take on First Minister role



The British Government is to publish details of a deal to restore power-sharing at Stormont this afternoon.

Northern Ireland Secretary of State, Chris Heaton Harris will deliver a statement to MPs shortly.

It comes after the DUP says it secured changes to post-Brexit trade arrangements.

Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill says she’s ready to take on the challenge of becoming First Minister:

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald says the deal means Irish unity is within “touching distance”.

But Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan says that can’t be forced