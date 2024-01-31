Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Mortgage Interest Tax Relief scheme should be expanded – Deputy Doherty

A €125 million mortgage interest tax relief scheme is open from today.

The one-off scheme can be accessed through Revenue’s online myAccount service.

The relief is 20% of the increased interest paid last year, compared to 2022, up to a limit of €1,250.

It’s available to homeowners compliant with Local Property Tax with an outstanding balance on their main home of between €80,000 and €500,000 on the very last day of 2022.

Around 208,000 mortgages are eligible and PAYE workers can submit a claim for the relief by filing an income tax return for 2023.

The scheme will be opened to self-assessed taxpayers in mid-February.

Sinn Féin say figures from the Department of Finance show almost 138,000 households are not eligible for the new Mortgage Interest Tax Relief scheme.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says it should be expanded:

