Partition’s days are numbered – McDonald

Details of the deal which is paving the way for the return to power sharing at Stormont will be revealed today, with Tanaiste Michael Martin there for talks with the Northern Ireland parties this morning.

The DUP is hailing the agreement with Westminster on post-Brexit trading rules, while Downing Street insists it won’t mean a greater reliance on EU decisions.

There’s been no functioning government in Northern Ireland for two years.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald believes with her deputy leader Michelle O’Neill set to become First Minister, there’s major change on the horizon…..