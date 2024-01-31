Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Partition’s days are numbered – McDonald

Details of the deal which is paving the way for the return to power sharing at Stormont will be revealed today, with Tanaiste Michael Martin there for talks with the Northern Ireland parties this morning.

The DUP is hailing the agreement with Westminster on post-Brexit trading rules, while Downing Street insists it won’t mean a greater reliance on EU decisions.

There’s been no functioning government in Northern Ireland for two years.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald believes with her deputy leader Michelle O’Neill set to become First Minister, there’s major change on the horizon…..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann dealing with water outage in South Inishowen

31 January 2024
brexit
News, Playback, Top Stories

New post-Brexit controls coming into effect in Britain

31 January 2024
mary lou
News, Top Stories

Partition’s days are numbered – McDonald

31 January 2024
Stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste at Stormont as Finance Minister looks forward to more cooperation on cross border economic issues

31 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann dealing with water outage in South Inishowen

31 January 2024
brexit
News, Playback, Top Stories

New post-Brexit controls coming into effect in Britain

31 January 2024
mary lou
News, Top Stories

Partition’s days are numbered – McDonald

31 January 2024
Stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste at Stormont as Finance Minister looks forward to more cooperation on cross border economic issues

31 January 2024
Weather 21124 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Strong winds on the way as yellow warning comes into effect

31 January 2024
Screenshot 2024-01-30 192424
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government coordination of services for those seeking protection in Ireland “Shambolic” – Deputy MacLochlainn

31 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube