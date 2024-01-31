People don’t realise the realities faced by fishermen at sea – Cllr. Niamh Kennedy

The Chairperson of Donegal County Council Fisheries Committee is thankful that four people onboard a boat that got into difficulty off Inis Meáin island were rescued safely.

A meeting of the committee was told this morning that the loss of the 12 meter fishing vessel will be devastating for the owner and crew economically.

Around 6am this morning, all onboard were brought to safety by the Sligo-based R118 rescue helicopter, with the help of the Aranmore all-weather lifeboat and Bunbeg Coast Guard Unit.

Chairperson of the Fisheries Committee, Cllr. Niamh Kennedy says people don’t realise the realities faced by fishermen at sea: