The government is to defer legislation to decriminalise small amounts of drugs for personal use for nine months.

The Dáil debated the People Before Profit Bill this morning, with a vote to take place this evening.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle said looking at Portugal, the decriminalisation of drugs seen a decrease in drug related deaths

He then told the Dáil that Gardaí and court resources are wasted on charges of personal possession, which accounted for 70% of all drug offences in 2022: