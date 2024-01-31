Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

After a look at the front pages, we talk about teen vaping and measures being taken to discourage it in schools. Later we are talking to two homeowners affected by the defective concrete scandal and hear their frustration with the current redress scheme:

We have some HSE advice on limiting the spread if measles, further reaction on the return of government in NI and a listener, who is visually impaired, outlines the impact of non functioning traffic lights on her independence:

‘Wellness Wednesday’ focuses on dental health, Chris is in with business news and we have an information piece on lung and bowel cancers:

neighbour
News, Audio, Top Stories

Big benefits to living in small towns – Noel Cunningham

31 January 2024
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mortgage Interest Tax Relief scheme should be expanded – Deputy Doherty

31 January 2024
NI northern ireland
News, Top Stories

Details released on end of checks on goods between NI and Britain

31 January 2024
MichelleONeill 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Michelle O’Neil ready to take on First Minister role

31 January 2024
Advertisement

