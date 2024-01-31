Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
RTÉ Trade Union Group exhausted by relentless revelations about senior management

The exit package for RTÉ’s former chief financial officer was not approved by the board.

It’s the latest revelation in the long-running payments scandal at the broadcaster.

An independent report by McCann Fitzgerald has uncovered that the exit deal for Breda O’Keeffe was not considered by the board at all.

RTÉ Director-General, Kevin Bakhurst says he accepts the findings of the report and is “shocked by this serious breach of procedure”.

The RTÉ Trade Union Group says its members are outraged and exhausted by the relentless revelations about senior management failures.

In a statement this evening, the union says staff are having to deal with both “shoddy governance” and the new challenges they face as a consequence.

Meanwhile, the National Union of Journalists says the report does not adequately explain how this situation developed.

