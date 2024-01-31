Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Strong winds on the way as yellow warning comes into effect

A wet and windy Wednesday’s on the way, with a weather warning for five counties.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind alert for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo from 8am until 1pm today.

At present there are two power outages in Donegal, 10 homes and businesses are without power in Dungloe with no estimated restoration time, while there ESB Networks expect 41 affected customers in Bundoran to have power restored by 4.15 this afternoon.

Wave overtopping is expected in coastal areas, with strong and gusty southwesterly winds, and rain spreading from the northwest.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather says strong winds will be a factor in the region this morning…….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann dealing with water outage in South Inishowen

31 January 2024
brexit
News, Playback, Top Stories

New post-Brexit controls coming into effect in Britain

31 January 2024
mary lou
News, Top Stories

Partition’s days are numbered – McDonald

31 January 2024
Stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste at Stormont as Finance Minister looks forward to more cooperation on cross border economic issues

31 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann dealing with water outage in South Inishowen

31 January 2024
brexit
News, Playback, Top Stories

New post-Brexit controls coming into effect in Britain

31 January 2024
mary lou
News, Top Stories

Partition’s days are numbered – McDonald

31 January 2024
Stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste at Stormont as Finance Minister looks forward to more cooperation on cross border economic issues

31 January 2024
Weather 21124 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Strong winds on the way as yellow warning comes into effect

31 January 2024
Screenshot 2024-01-30 192424
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government coordination of services for those seeking protection in Ireland “Shambolic” – Deputy MacLochlainn

31 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube