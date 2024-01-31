Strong winds on the way as yellow warning comes into effect

A wet and windy Wednesday’s on the way, with a weather warning for five counties.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind alert for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo from 8am until 1pm today.

At present there are two power outages in Donegal, 10 homes and businesses are without power in Dungloe with no estimated restoration time, while there ESB Networks expect 41 affected customers in Bundoran to have power restored by 4.15 this afternoon.

Wave overtopping is expected in coastal areas, with strong and gusty southwesterly winds, and rain spreading from the northwest.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather says strong winds will be a factor in the region this morning…….