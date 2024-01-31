Tanaiste at Stormont as Finance Minister looks forward to more cooperation on cross border economic issues

Tanaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Michael Martin is at Stormont today for talks with the North’s political parties after this week’s agreement between the UK government and the DUP paved the way for the return of the executive and assembly.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has praised the agreement on the movement of some goods into Northern Ireland, saying “people are already beginning to see the benefits of the deal”.

Full details of the agreement are to be published today.

Meanwhile, the Finance Minister says he is looking forward to getting back to working with his colleagues north of the border.

Michael McGrath says now it’s time to get back to fixing issues on both sides of the border……………..