Uisce Eireann is warning that repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Carn Road, Ture, Ardmore Lower, Whitecastle, Redcastle, Quigley’s Point and surrounding areas in South Inishowen.

A traffic management plan is in place for the duration of the works, which are scheduled to take place until 4pm this afternoon.

Meanwhile, a burst main is also being dealt with in the vicinity of The Cottages, Church Brae in Fahan.

Works are scheduled to take place until 4.30 today.